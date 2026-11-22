Shah Rukh Khan fans will not have to wait too long to get a closer look at his upcoming action entertainer King. The film's trailer is scheduled to release on December 14, as per a report by Variety India.

Shah Rukh gave fans a glimpse of the film's music on his 61st birthday on November 2. The actor released the song Tu Mil Jaaye, which features him alongside Deepika Padukone.

Sharing the song on X, Shah Rukh added a poetic note about love and battles. He wrote, “Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai... Of Love and other Battles....”. He also used the hashtag #LoveLikeAKing to announce the song's release.

The track also gives a glimpse into Shah Rukh's character and his approach to love. In one of the dialogues, he says, “Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur mera nishana meri mehbooba hai.” (I am not a murderer, I am a lover, and my target is my beloved).

However, the character also has a fierce side, which comes through towards the end of the song. Shah Rukh says, “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai. Ab duniya mujhe jalaaye bina maanegi nahi.” (This time, my heart is on fire. Now the world will not agree without burning me).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features a star-studded cast. Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, the film also stars Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Bachchan. The project marks the big-screen debut of SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan. Kareena Kapoor will also make a special appearance in the film.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the action entertainer is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24.

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