Rana Daggubati and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani have come on board for an Oscar-qualified Indian short film. The two have joined We Were Here, written and directed by Pranav Bhasin, as executive producers, Variety India reported. The film is currently in the running for the 2027 Oscars after securing a place on the longlist in the Live Action Short Film category.

With Rana Daggubati and Nikkhil Advani joining the team, the short film has received further backing from the Indian film industry as it continues its awards-season journey. The project already has several well-known names associated with it, including actor Andrew Scott and actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Presented by SPLF Media, founded by Aarti Lohia, We Were Here has been made in association with Sunshine Motion Pictures. Yash Gonsai, Dheer Momaya and Dar Gai have produced the film. Its executive producer list also includes playwright and activist V (formerly Eve Ensler), Neha Kaul, Peter S. Kim and Nalini Sharma of Basement Video.

At just 11 minutes long, the comedy takes a rather unusual approach to a subject that has become increasingly relevant: artificial intelligence and its impact on people's jobs. Set in a small Indian town, the story follows three retired men who believe that machines are taking over human jobs. To make their voices heard, the men come up with an unusual form of protest by pretending to be household appliances.

Through humour, the film looks at the growing concerns around technology, job displacement and what happens when people begin to feel that they are no longer needed. Its subject also gives it a relatable angle at a time when conversations around AI and the future of work are becoming more common.

We Were Here has already travelled across the international film festival circuit, screening at more than 80 festivals and winning over 20 awards. Among its major achievements are the Audience Award at SXSW, the Canal+ Award at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival and two honours at the Palm Springs International ShortFest: Best Live-Action Short Film (15 Minutes and Under) and Best Comedy Short.

Its win at Palm Springs International ShortFest made the film eligible for Academy Award consideration.

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