Actor Deven Bhojani recently opened up about the only time he drank Old Monk and ended up crying and abusing his friends. He recalled how he wanted to taste it once to understand what a 'drunkard' feels like, in case a role like that ever came his way.

On Siddharth Kannan's podcast, he asked Deven Bhojani, "Old Monk, har college student ka jiske paas paise nahi hote, Old Monk ke bahut bade fan hote hain. Aur usko ko aap ne poora khatam kiya neat. Yeh situation kahan se aayi, especially for someone like you jo daaru se door bhagta tha? (Old Monk is a favourite among college students who don't have much money. And you finished an entire bottle, neat. Where did this situation come from, especially for someone like you who stayed away from alcohol?)"

Deven Bhojani said, "Main ne kabhi daaru nahi pi zindagi mein, bas woh ek baar pi thi aur main soch raha tha mujhe feel karna hai. Jab koi daaru peeta hai toh kya feel karta hai. Agar zindagi mein kabhi bhi woh drunkard ka role aaya toh mujhe pata hona chahiye woh kaisa feel karta hai. Tabhi college pass out kiye the shayad, toh main ne apne 4 best friends se kaha. Woh kabhi-kabhaar peete the, toh main ne kaha mujhe bhi try karna hai. Toh Aatish ne ek peg bana ke diya, woh chakna ek haath mein aur glass leke, bilkul accha nahi lag raha tha. (I had never consumed alcohol in my life. I only drank that one time because I wanted to know how it feels. If I ever got the role of a drunkard in life, I wanted to understand what that feeling was like. I had probably just graduated from college at the time, so I told my four best friends. They drank occasionally, and I told them I wanted to try it too. Aatish made a peg for me, and with snacks in one hand and the glass in the other, I wasn't enjoying it at all.)"

The Chumbak actor continued, "Accha nahi lag raha tha. Mujhe chadh nahi rahi thi, mujhe jaldi se feel karna tha. Toh mera ek dost tha, usne kaha neat piyo toh aayega. Toh main ne kaha do neat. He said, 'Pagal hai kya? Dheere dheere.' Par mujhe bahut bore aur frustration ho raha tha ki jaldi se chadh jaaye aur mujhe feel ho jaaye. Toh main kitchen mein gaya aur Old Monk ki bottle padi thi, teen-chauthai bhari hui. Woh li aur phir aisa laga aag lag gayi. Phir main aaya, hum cards khel rahe the, toh main ne kaha, 'Deal.' Aur sab ne kaha, 'Accha, abhi drama shuru. Abhi tak toh kuch nahi ho raha tha aur abhi chadh gayi.' I said, 'Chup baith, shut up.' Phir itni gaali-galauj ki aur itna roya ki, 'Kyun? Tujhe pata hai mujhe Sujata acchi lagti hai, toh tune kyun smile ki? (I wasn't liking it. I wasn't getting drunk and I wanted to feel it quickly. One of my friends told me that if I drank it neat, I'd feel it. So I asked for it neat. He said, 'Are you crazy? Take it slowly.' But I was bored and frustrated because I wanted to feel the effect quickly. So I went into the kitchen and saw a three-quarters-full bottle of Old Monk. I picked it up and it felt like my insides were on fire. Then I came back and we were playing cards. I said, 'Deal.' Everyone said, 'Okay, now the drama begins. Nothing was happening until now, and suddenly it's hit you.' I told them to shut up. Then I abused everyone and cried so much, saying, 'You know I like Sujata, so why did you smile at her?')"

Furthermore, he recalled how he picked on each of his four friends, accusing them of things they had done earlier, and went on crying and complaining about them.

"Yeh saari cheezein meri doston ne hi next din bola ki dusron ke saamne peena mat kabhi, tu kuch bhi bolta hai. Bahut bore karta hai tu aur khud bhi bore hota hai, itna roya. Aur mujhe khud bore hua. Phir kisi ne bola woh dheere dheere taste develop ho jaata hai. Main ne kaha, 'Nahi, kyun bhai? Jinko lat hai woh chhudane ki koshish kar rahe hain, toh main kyun develop karun jab mujhe taste pasand nahi? I'd rather be happy without it. (The next day, my friends told me never to drink in front of other people because I end up saying anything and everything. They said I become very boring and make others bored too. I cried so much, and honestly, I bored myself as well. Then someone told me that you gradually develop a taste for it. I said, 'Why should I? People who are addicted are trying to quit, so why should I develop a taste for something I don't even like? I'd rather be happy without it.') concluded Deven Bhojani.

About Deven Bhojani

An Indian actor, director, and theatre artist, Deven Bhojani is celebrated for his comic timing and acclaimed work on television. Over the years, he has worked across feature films, sitcoms, and OTT projects.

Some of his most notable works include Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Office Office, and Dekh Bhai Dekh. More recently, he appeared in Chumbak, which is available on Netflix.

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