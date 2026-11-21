Salman Khan spoke about the constant fear surrounding the safety of loved ones, drawing comparisons between the lives of ordinary people and soldiers guarding the country's borders. At the Maatrubhumi event in Hyderabad, the actor revealed that people like him also live with fear and anxiety despite having round-the-clock security.

Speaking at the event, Salman said, “Jo ghar se bahar nikalta hai ya nikalti hai, toh maa-baap ko ye pareshani hoti hai, takleef hoti hai. Sochte hain ki yaar, ye sahi-salamat rahe, ye ghar wapas aa jaye (whenever someone leaves their house, their parents worry about them, praying for them to return safely to home), as per ABP. He added that such worries are part of people's everyday lives.

Salman then drew parallels with his own life, explaining that even with extensive security, the fear of something going wrong never completely goes away. “Hamari real life mein, full security mein rehne ke baad, you know, we are still scared ki kuch galat na ho jaaye... we are worried all the time (In our real lives, despite being surrounded by security, we are still scared that something bad might happen),” he shared.

Salman spoke about the families of soldiers who serve at the borders and the uncertainty they face every day. He said, “These people, just imagine, when they know their husband, their brothers or their daughters are on the border, what they must be going through every single day.”

Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is a war drama that explores the courage and sacrifices of soldiers, along with the emotional struggles of their families back home. The film follows Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who risks everything to defend the country, while his wife holds the family together in his absence.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles. The film also features Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Zeyn Shaw, and Vipin Bhardwaj in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

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