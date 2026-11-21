Salman Khan has a clear message for people who have already formed an opinion about Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The actor recently visited Hyderabad with co-star Chitrangada Singh to promote the film. During the event, Salman responded to complaints that the trailer was too long and revealed too much of the story.

He asked viewers not to judge the film before watching it in theatres on December 4. He also spoke about the discussion around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and VFX in the film. Salman questioned why people were spending so much time debating the technology instead of focusing on the soldier's story.

Salman Khan said, “Feel free to say whatever you want about the trailer, that 'It's too long' or ‘It reveals the entire film.' But no, I will show you the actual film on December 4th. You know the saying, ‘Never judge a book by its cover.' You have judged the entire book based on its cover. What happens if your judgment turns out to be completely wrong? And it will be.”

“You had to watch a five minute trailer over and over again just to pick out specific points, so, how many times will you have to watch the full two and a half hour film to find things to critique?” He asked.

Salman Khan further shared that people are paying too much attention on the film's visual effects and possible use of AI instead of looking at its story. He pointed out that the film is about Indian soldiers and the families who wait for them at home.

According to the actor, some have even questioned his appearance in certain scenes and wondered whether someone else was on screen. Salman said his team keeps him informed about such comments, and he is open to feedback that can improve the film. He added that those parts were shot on location without any computer graphics.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Anoop Bikram Shahi and Prashant Tamang.

The film is based on a chapter in Shiv Aroor's book India's Most Fearless. It tells the story of the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in 2020. During the fight, soldiers from the Indian Army's 16 Bihar Regiment, led by Colonel B. Santosh Babu, faced Chinese troops.

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