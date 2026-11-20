Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share childhood pictures of her daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. While the first two photos showed the sisters as adorable children, the last picture in the carousel featured a selfie of the mother with her two daughters.

The caption read, "Every day is Daughter's Day. I swear you two grew up too fast. Come back... just for a day. I want you to be small again so I can cuddle you, dress you and brush your hair again. One more time."

Soni Razdan's Marriage

The actor met filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on the sets of Saaransh. The two got married in 1986, when Soni was at the height of her acting journey. The couple later welcomed two daughters - Shaheen Bhatt in November 1988 and Alia Bhatt in March 1993.

Soni Razdan's Professional Front

Soni is currently part of Netflix's latest release, Shaque: Trust No One, made under the direction of Rensil D'Silva and backed by Alchemy Films. Headlined by Parineeti Chopra, the psychological drama explores the fragile line between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession.

Besides Parineeti and Soni, the series features an ensemble cast including Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary.

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