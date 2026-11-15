Soni Razdan Recalls Smoking 100 Cigarettes In A Day While Pregnant With Alia Bhatt

Actor Soni Razdan has opened up about discovering her pregnancies while working on film and television projects, revealing that she was expecting her younger daughter, Alia Bhatt, while shooting for Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 film Gumrah.

In an interview with SCREEN, the actor shared some interesting memories from her pregnancies and recalled how her colleagues and the film's team supported her during that time.

Soni, who made her television debut with the 1986 show Buniyaad, directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Swarup, revealed that she was expecting her first child while working on the series.

"I got pregnant first while shooting for Buniyaad," Soni said.

"The Sippys were so good to me. I was living in the boonies in the Lokhandwala complex, where you used to not even get a taxi in the morning to go to a shoot. We'd just started as a married couple. I didn't have a car. They'd send me a car so that I didn't have the stress of finding transport at 6 am. At that time, Lokhandwala wasn't developed at all. Even on set, they gave me the best room and took good care of me," added the actor.

Soni and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt welcomed their first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, in 1988. A few years later, the actor found herself expecting again, this time while working on Gumrah, which was released in 1993. However, she did not realise she was pregnant with Alia while filming some of the movie's scenes.

"I was shooting that smoking scene, and I'd have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me. I'm not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes," revealed Soni, laughing.

Soni Razdan was last seen in the series Shaque: Trust No One.

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