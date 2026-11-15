Vijay Deverakonda Shares Japan Holiday Pics With Rashmika Mandanna, Calls Her 'Home'

Coffee, matcha breaks, family time, and plenty of love! Vijay Deverakonda has shared a fresh set of pictures from his Japan holiday with wife Rashmika Mandanna and their family. While the photographs offer a peek into their holiday adventures, it is the actor's mushy moments with Rashmika that are likely to make fans smile.

Vijay took to Instagram to share a collection of memories from the trip. Giving the post a heartfelt caption, he wrote, "Celebrating Life with my favourite people. A few memories doing life right with those that are my life. Japan."

The holiday album has plenty of family moments. One photograph showed everyone getting together for some colouring time, followed by coffee and matcha breaks.

He also shared a picture of a special family member (Rashmika), whom he fondly called "Everyone's favourite lil Dynamite".

His mother also made an appearance in the photo dump. Sharing a picture of her attempting the Rushie hearts, Vijay couldn't resist a little teasing. "Mama 'san' trying to do the Rushie hearts," he wrote.

But if there was one part of the album that caught everyone's attention, it was the pictures of Vijay and Rashmika. In one photograph, the actor is seen resting his head on Rashmika's shoulder. He needed just one word to describe the moment: "Home."

Another picture showed Vijay wrapping his arms around Rashmika's neck as she flashed a smile. This time, his caption was equally brief and sweet: "Love."

The couple has been giving fans little updates from their Japan getaway. They were recently seen together in the film Ranabaali.