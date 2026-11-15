'Mine': Vijay Deverakonda's Japan Dump Is All About Rashmika Mandanna, Family And Love

Vijay Deverakonda just treated fans to a series of photos and videos from his Japan getaway with his loved ones, including his wife and, actor Rashmika Mandanna, his parents and brother Anand Deverakonda.

In the first photo, he shared a picture with his parents and Rashmika and wrote, "Celebrating life with my favourite people. A few memories of doing life right with those who are my life. Japan, Nov 2026."

In another photo, he was seen colouring alongside Rashmika. He captioned it, "Family colouring time :))."

Sharing a glimpse of coffee and matcha mugs, he wrote, "Coffee and Matcha breaks :)."

In another photo, posing with his mother, who was seen trying Rashmika's signature heart gesture, he wrote, "Mama 'san' trying to do the Rushie hearts."

Sharing two pictures with Rashmika, he captioned them, "Mine" and "Home."

Posting a picture with Rashmika and Anand, he wrote, "My chaotic duo."

In one video, Vijay shared a clip of pancakes being prepared, with Rashmika watching intently. He captioned it, "Hearts in her eyes. Pancakes: we will dream of till we go to Japan again."

A few days earlier, Vijay had also shared photos from Japan and wished his fans a happy Diwali. He wrote, "When you find a way to do GOMA (Homam) in Japan on Happy Diwali. Sending you all lots of love, the biggest hugs, and Diwali wishes to you and all your family from the Deverakonda family."

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on 26 February in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.



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