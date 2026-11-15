All About Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu Bungalow 'Jalsa', At Centre Of Family Property Row

Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, needs little introduction. Located in the upscale Juhu neighbourhood, the bungalow has become a landmark, with the veteran actor greeting fans outside its gates every Sunday.

The property is now at the centre of a family dispute, with Amitabh's sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, challenging a 1993 gift deed through which ownership of the bungalow was transferred to actor Jaya Bachchan. Ramola has alleged that the transfer was carried out without her knowledge or consent and has questioned the validity of the document.

How Amitabh Bachchan Acquired Jalsa

Interestingly, the property was not always known as Jalsa. It was originally called Mansa and was reportedly given to Amitabh Bachchan in lieu of his remuneration for the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

The film was produced by NC Sippy and directed by his younger son, Raj Sippy. According to an anecdote shared by producer Romu Sippy, NC Sippy gifted Bachchan the approximately 10,000 sq ft bungalow in Juhu as compensation for the film.

Romu, Raj's brother, shared this account in the 1980s. The bungalow, then known as Mansa, would later become the property recognised by fans as Jalsa.

When Amitabh Sold And Reacquired The Property

However, Amitabh Bachchan eventually sold the bungalow. In an interview with Free Press Journal, the actor spoke about selling Mansa and later confirmed the details during a social media interaction.

The property eventually found its way back to him after Jaya Bachchan reportedly urged him to buy it again.

Amitabh later repurchased the same bungalow at a significantly higher market price, as he recalled in his conversation with Free Press Journal. The couple subsequently renamed it Jalsa and later rebuilt the property.

Inside Jalsa

Today, Jalsa is among India's most recognisable celebrity homes. According to a report by The Times of India, citing India TV News, the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore. We have not independently verified the valuation.

The report states that Jalsa features expansive glass windows, ornate chandeliers, classic artwork and luxurious rugs. The residence also reportedly includes private study rooms, a gymnasium and a recording studio. It also has a well-maintained garden that complements the home's grand design and architecture.

Amitabh Bachchan's Emotional Note On Jalsa

A few months ago, Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to the fans who gather outside his residence every Sunday.

He wrote on his blog, "Your blessings and your love, for those few minutes in your busy lives taken out for me, are nothing short of a divine presence."

Referring to his home, he added, "JALSA, the blessings of millions for my home, one that has given me a roof for more than three decades. One that has blessed my children on the days of their birth and their weddings. One where the children grew up and where their children are growing up."

"One that manifests the joys and happiness of near and dear ones; one that reflects our way of living; one that brings celebration and existence in the togetherness of time, ever," he concluded.

What Is Happening Now?

Talking about the family property row, the matter is currently before the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri, where proceedings have been initiated following multiple complaints filed by Ramola over the past seven months.

Ramola is married to Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan.

At the heart of the dispute is an alleged discrepancy in ownership records. While records maintained by the Kapol Housing Society reportedly identify Jaya Bachchan as the owner of Jalsa, the Maharashtra government's Property Card continues to carry Ramola's name.

The issue reportedly resurfaced when an attempt was made to replace Ramola's name with Jaya's in the government records.



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