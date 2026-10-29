'Good Person, Good Cook': Sai Pallavi Lists 5 Qualities She Wants In Her Life Partner On <i>KBC</i>

Sai Pallavi, the woman of the moment, appeared with her Ramayana co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey on the Diwali special episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 ahead of their film's release on November 5. On the quiz show, Sai Pallavi shared the list of qualities she wants in her life partner.

"Pehle achche insaan hone chahiye (Firstly he should be a good man). He should not be very self-centred. He should be someone who is introspective. One who checks on his actions. So someone who has some insight about where he is in life... he can make mistakes but he must mend it too. It should not be that he is blaming it on someone else. It is not that there is a huge list but he should be a good person and it would be better if he also knows how to cook," Sai said when Amtabh Bachchan asked her about the qualities she wanted in her partner.

In another promo, Sai recalled her first reaction when she was offered the role of Sita in Ramayana. She said, "I didn't want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think, 'What can I give to that character? ' but this was the first time when I thought, 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn't want to think about anything. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it."

The episode will go on air on October 30.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

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