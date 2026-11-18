Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in her third trimester and is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child with Raj Nidimoru. The actor shared serene pictures from her baby shower in September and has now taken to Instagram to share photos from a spiritual ceremony recently held at her house.

The actor posed with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and her family members. For the rituals, the actor kept it light and breezy in a red suit.

Samantha Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Rs 48,000 Suit During A Ceremony With Raj

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a red kurta set. A Google Lens search shows that the outfit is from Ogaan and is priced at Rs 48,562. The button-down outfit is crafted from cotton silk and boasts a brocade tissue hem.

She paired it with matching striped cotton-silk zari paprika pants. The actor completed the look with a floral-printed dupatta. She wore her hair in a side-parted, blow-dried style and accessorised her outfit with statement jhumkas and a red bindi.

Ahead of her baby's arrival, the Maa Inti Bangaaram star cradled her baby bump in the pictures. In one of the images, she was seated at the centre while women in her family were seen blessing the mother-to-be.

Social Media Reactions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans poured in wishes and congratulatory messages. A user wrote, "How do I tell this feeling? Seeing you becoming a mom is real and was a long-time dream of your fans."

A second commented, "Mommy glow is real. Wishing you only the best."

A third predicted that the actor might welcome twins.

A fourth commented, "Waiting for the little one to arrive easily and smoothly. Prayers and love to you."

A fifth sent their best wishes to Samantha and Raj and wrote, "Can't wait for the little bundle of joy."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fitness Routine During Her Pregnancy

Throughout her pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has stayed active and continued going to the gym regularly. She has been lifting weights and strength training.

In a recent video, captioned "#9. The final lap," the actor was seen performing squats while holding a dumbbell close to her chest during the first month of her pregnancy. The clip then shifted to the present month, where the actor was seen performing the weighted squats with the same strength as she nears the end of her pregnancy journey.

In another post, she was spotted performing a seated cable row. "Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better," she wrote.

The second clip featured the pregnant actor lifting weights. "When you stop at 70% of your max," she wrote. The actor shared that on some days she feels strong, while on others, she modifies her workout. The next slide showed her lying on a yoga mat as she joked, "Some days the workout is mostly lying on the floor."

Although she is working out during pregnancy, she has been consulting her doctor. She also added that other expecting women should not follow her routine and should instead seek advice from a medical professional.

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