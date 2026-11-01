Mom-To-Be Samantha Gives Fans A Peek Into Parenthood Preparations With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. Most recently, Samantha shared a heartwarming picture of Raj taking on fatherly duties as he assembled a baby monitor floor stand ahead of their baby's arrival.

Take a look at the pic below:

A few days ago, Samantha shared glimpses from her breakfast date with Raj. Sharing a glimpse of her husband, she wrote, "Part-time Tamilan."

In another Instagram Story, she shared a picture of a dosa with different types of chutney and sambar and wrote, "Chennai breakfast. Unbeatable."

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expected to welcome their baby in December.

At the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she would be taking a maternity break from acting after completing her current commitments.

Speaking at the event, the actor said, "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans."

Rumours gained momentum after several videos of Samantha surfaced online, with many fans pointing to what they believed was a visible baby bump. Samantha later put an end to the speculation by announcing her plans to go on maternity leave after completing her ongoing projects.

Samantha and Raj got married on 1 December 2025 in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Also Read: Pregnant Samantha Calls Husband Raj Nidimoru "Part-Time Tamilian", Shares "Unbeatable" Chennai Breakfast Moment