"That Was The Natural Turn My Body Took": When Aishwarya Rai Reacted To Post-Pregnancy Body-Shaming

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 53rd birthday today, November 1. The actor embraced motherhood in 2011 when she and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. However, alongside the good wishes, Aishwarya also faced criticism and online trolling over the weight she gained during and after her pregnancy. The actor later addressed the issue publicly.

In a 2015 interview with British journalist David Frost, Aishwarya spoke about the scrutiny surrounding her post-pregnancy appearance.

She said as reported by The Indian Express, "It was natural in my case; that was the natural turn that my body took in terms of whether I gained weight or I had water retention or whatever else that goes with the space. I was comfortable, and that's why I have been who I have been. I stepped out in public when I could take time out from my baby, and if I did think it was a big deal, I would have been in hiding or would have done something about it."

Recently, Katrina Kaif faced similar criticism. During a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai, images of the actor went viral, with trolls claiming that her career was over because she had gained weight, seemingly forgetting that she gave birth to her son, Vihaan, less than a year ago.

In an interview with Vogue, where she appeared as the cover star, Katrina hit back at a section of social media users who had reduced her worth to a two-digit number on the weighing scale.

Scoffing at internet users who believed they had the right to comment on her weight, she asked, "Bounce back? From where?"

"I have taken a step ahead towards something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?" the actor said, questioning the idea of "bouncing back" as she spoke about embracing motherhood.

She also spoke candidly about childbirth, saying, "The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan's face and know that four years of a tumultuous journey for me and Vicky had led to this."

While a section of social media remains obsessed with Katrina Kaif's weight and whether it has affected her career in the entertainment industry, the actor is enjoying every moment with her son, who will turn one on 7 November, while also spending quality time with her family.

"I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace," she said, shutting down the body-shaming trolls.

Also Read: 'Would Be Paralysed With Fear': Why Katrina Kaif Doesn't Let Online Trolling 'Dictate Her Actions'