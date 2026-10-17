"Every Girl's Dream Outfit": Neeta Lulla Recalls Designing Aishwarya Rai's Iconic Corset Lehenga For <i>Dil Ka Rishta</i>

Aishwarya Rai has served some memorable fashion moments on screen, but one of her standout looks from the 90s continues to feel remarkably modern. In the song Saajan Saajan from the 2003 film Dil Ka Rishta, the actor wore a stunning red and black leopard-print ensemble designed by Neeta Lulla.

Decades later, the designer has revisited the creation, recalling how she experimented with Indian craftsmanship and unconventional silhouettes to create an outfit that was ahead of its time. In a video shared on Instagram, Neeta described the ensemble as “every girl's dream outfit."

She added, "I designed this outfit for a song. The intention was to create something sensual and glamorous. This outfit had to be rooted in Indian craft. The blouse was almost like a corset and the skirt was slim with trousers underneath."

Corset Blouse, Slit Trousers And Leopard Print

The outfit stood apart from traditional lehenga designs with its unconventional construction. It featured a corset-inspired blouse paired with a slim skirt and trousers that had a slit. The design reimagined Indian wear by playing with proportions and mixing traditional elements with a contemporary aesthetic.

The defining element was the bold red-and-black leopard print, elevated with intricate zardozi embroidery. Neeta Lulla recalled that leopard print was a major fashion trend in the 1990s and she often experimented with the motif through ornate zardozi work and turquoise-toned variations.

A Look That Still Feels Relevant

The styling was just as unique. Jewellery was designed to complement the outfit rather than simply accessorise it. Neeta Lulla paired the corset-inspired blouse with a statement neckpiece, while a belt adorned with trinkets and stonework replaced a conventional waistband on the skirt.

"This became a turning point as a trick. Even today, the styling belongs to its cinematic moment and the design vocabulary that has to come back in fashion and is always cyclical. Because this was created for cinema, it couldn't only look beautiful in a still or vision, it had to move. It had to work while dancing, turning and performing and that is what made the look interesting for me and even today," Neeta said.

The 1990s trends have found their way back into contemporary wardrobes. Elements such as corset-style blouses, statement belts and experimental silhouettes continue to influence modern wear.

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