Sanya Malhotra Makes A Statement In Rs 2.2 Lakh Masaba Gupta Ensemble At Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Bash

Festive fashion is getting a contemporary makeover, and Sanya Malhotra is making a strong case for it. The actor gave the traditional lehenga and saree a miss at Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party in Los Angeles. The diva chose a black-and-gold co-ord set instead.

Designed by Masaba Gupta, the outfit brought together Indian embroidery, a mini skirt, and a statement cape. And this is not an everyday party outfit either. According to the official website, the ensemble comes with a price tag of Rs 2.2 lakh.

Sanya gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations on October 31 by sharing a series of pictures in the outfit. The actor's outfit featured a black bralette with a plunging neckline and intricate antique gold zardozi embroidery. Instead of pairing it with a conventional lehenga or a long skirt, she opted for a matching high-waisted mini skort. Detailed with elaborate embroidery, textured patterns, and metallic accents, the bottom added a playful, modern touch to the otherwise traditional design.

The most interesting part of the ensemble was the floor-length cape. It featured bold gold stripes, embroidered borders, and detailed motifs along the sleeves and hem. The flowing black cape also balanced the shorter silhouette of the bralette and mini skort.

The accessories were rooted in Indian festive fashion. Sanya wore an elaborate gold maang tikka and oversized traditional earrings. She kept her hair sleek and centre-parted, while delicate metallic strappy heels added a modern finishing touch.

The black-and-gold combination gave the ensemble a classic festive colour palette, but the styling was far from conventional. By pairing traditional zardozi work with a bralette, mini skort and cape, Sanya showed how Indian craftsmanship can work with contemporary silhouettes. For anyone looking to move beyond the usual festive wardrobe choices, this look offers plenty of inspiration.

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