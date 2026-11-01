Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi's Iconic <i>Nagina</i> Look For Halloween, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor recreated one of the most iconic looks of her mother, late actor Sridevi, for Halloween. The actor paid tribute to Sridevi's character from Nagina, dressing up as the iconic role portrayed by her in the 1986 film.

Janhvi opted for a pink costume along with matching jewellery, makeup, and a hairstyle inspired by Sridevi's appearance in the film. She also teamed up with Orry to recreate several memorable visuals associated with Nagina, including the film's poster.

Janhvi captioned her post, "Happy Halloweeeeeny had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr."

She added, "So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they're spooky, sometimes they're funny, and sometimes it's a tribute. And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!!. Got a little help from (followed by 3 emojis) for the lewk."

Kareena Kapoor reacted to the post, writing, "Too too good." Karisma Kapoor also reacted with heart emojis.

Often described as India's first female superstar and the queen of the 1990s, Sridevi was best known for her performances in Nagina, Sadma, Lamhe, Mr India, Chandni, and Himmatwala. Known for her versatility and impeccable comic timing, she enjoyed immense success not only in Hindi cinema but also in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries.

After a 15-year break following her marriage to Boney Kapoor, Sridevi made a successful comeback with the 2012 film English Vinglish. She later starred in the thriller Mom.

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