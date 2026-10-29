Janhvi Kapoor Gets Candid About Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Says Wedding Is Still "Two, Three Years" Away

Janhvi Kapoor has confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya and hinted at when they might get married. On Koffee With Karan 9, the actor spoke honestly about her love life and made it clear that she's not getting married “for another two, three years for sure.”

While she wants to protect her private life from unwanted attention, she does not think couples need to hide every detail of their romance. Janhvi believes that constantly hiding a relationship can become tiring and unnecessary.

Karan Johar pointed out that Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have stayed together, while Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria ended their relationships.

She replied, “We managed with each other even through our own separate breakups with other people. So we're very good at it. I've always thought about why everyone's so cagey about this. Obviously, I don't want nazar and I don't want to be overly explicit about what's happening in my personal life, but also I don't think people give that much of a f**k for us. I just think it's overrated to be like, ‘let no one ever know ever.' It's just kind of boring to be tippy toeing around and it's not a big deal.”

Karan Johar then spoke about Janhvi Kapoor's past relationships and how Shikhar Pahariya always remained in her life. He recalled seeing Shikhar at Janhvi's mother, Sridevi's funeral and said his reaction made him feel that Shikhar was special to her, even though they were not dating at the time.

Janhvi shared that Shikhar came to Mumbai from London after learning about it, even though they were not in a relationship. He took a break from his studies and stayed at a friend's home in Juhu for a month.

He did not meet Janhvi every day, but he wanted to stay nearby in case she needed his support. Janhvi later learned about his reason for coming and said his caring nature can be noticed even after meeting him for a short time.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have known each other for many years. Their relationship had its ups and downs, as they got separated and later came back together.

Also Read: 'Never Take Her To A Concert': Janhvi Kapoor Takes A Subtle Dig At Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria's Breakup