Janhvi Kapoor Faces Backlash Over 'Never Take Your Girl To A Concert' Remark On <i>Koffee With Karan</i>

Janhvi Kapoor has been facing criticism on social media after her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where she seemingly took a dig at Tara Sutaria while offering dating advice to Veer Pahariya.

What's Happening

Following the episode, several social media users criticised Janhvi for seemingly taking a dig at Tara.

Some viewers felt that the comment was unnecessary and accused the actress of putting another woman down.

One user wrote, "She's clearly throwing shade at Tara."

Another commented, "She was highkey mean here while pretending to be a girl's girl; practice what you preach, Janhvi. Disgusting."

A third social media user criticised the remark, writing, "Putting other women down isn't funny, it's just embarrassing."

Another comment read, "She stooped so low just to win a hamper."

Several viewers also questioned why Janhvi chose to make the remark at Tara's expense, with some accusing her of not being a "girl's girl". Others, however, viewed her response as cheeky banter during the rapid-fire round.

Janhvi Kapoor has been facing criticism on social media after her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where she seemingly took a dig at Tara Sutaria while offering dating advice to Veer Pahariya. What's Happening Following the episode, several social media users criticised Janhvi for seemingly taking a dig at Tara. Some viewers felt that the comment was unnecessary and accused the actress of putting another woman down. One user wrote, "She's clearly throwing shade at Tara." Another commented, "She was highkey mean here while pretending to be a girl's girl; practice what you preach, Janhvi. Disgusting." A third social media user criticised the remark, writing, "Putting other women down isn't funny, it's just embarrassing." Another comment read, "She stooped so low just to win a hamper." Several viewers also questioned why Janhvi chose to make the remark at Tara's expense, with some accusing her of not being a "girl's girl". Others, however, viewed her response as cheeky banter during the rapid-fire round. What Did Janhvi Kapoor Say? The actor appeared on the show with Varun Dhawan, while Arjun Kapoor also made an appearance during the episode. During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Janhvi what advice she would give Veer Pahariya about dating. In response, the actress said, "Never take her to a concert." Her remark quickly went viral, with several social media users interpreting it as a reference to Tara Sutaria's viral appearance with singer AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert in December 2025. What Happened Between Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya At AP Dhillon's Concert? The online reaction to Janhvi's remark stems from the controversy surrounding Tara and Veer's reported relationship. In December 2025, Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert. A video from the event showed the singer hugging the actress and giving her a peck on the cheek. The footage went viral, with social media users speculating about Veer's reaction to the interaction. Some viewers interpreted Veer's expression as discomfort, leading to speculation about the couple's relationship. However, Tara criticised what she described as false narratives and paid PR campaigns surrounding the incident. Veer also clarified that the viral footage of his reaction was from a different part of the concert. Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public in July that year. Reports of their separation emerged in January 2026, although neither has publicly confirmed the reason for their breakup.

What Did Janhvi Kapoor Say?

The actor appeared on the show with Varun Dhawan, while Arjun Kapoor also made an appearance during the episode.

During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Janhvi what advice she would give Veer Pahariya about dating. In response, the actress said, "Never take her to a concert."

Her remark quickly went viral, with several social media users interpreting it as a reference to Tara Sutaria's viral appearance with singer AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert in December 2025.

What Happened Between Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya At AP Dhillon's Concert?

The online reaction to Janhvi's remark stems from the controversy surrounding Tara and Veer's reported relationship.

In December 2025, Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert. A video from the event showed the singer hugging the actress and giving her a peck on the cheek. The footage went viral, with social media users speculating about Veer's reaction to the interaction.

Some viewers interpreted Veer's expression as discomfort, leading to speculation about the couple's relationship. However, Tara criticised what she described as false narratives and paid PR campaigns surrounding the incident. Veer also clarified that the viral footage of his reaction was from a different part of the concert.

Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public in July that year. Reports of their separation emerged in January 2026, although neither has publicly confirmed the reason for their breakup.