<i>Ramayana</i>: Can Ranbir Kapoor End Arun Govil's 39-Year Reign As Lord Ram?

What makes Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana such a compelling prospect is the rock-solid story it has to tell, backed by history, culture and the legacy associated with it.

Every child has grown up hearing the story of the mythological epic Ramayana, and many have seen numerous adaptations of it on television and in cinema. One of the most interesting aspects of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, releasing next week, is the casting of the legendary Arun Govil as King Dasharath in the newest addition to this legacy-defining franchise.

What Makes Arun Govil's Ram Untouchable Even After Four Decades?

Arun Govil's portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 TV series set a spiritual and cultural benchmark like no other. He became a household name, so much so that people started worshipping him as the deity himself. Even today, his image as Lord Ram is extensively used in prints and mela merchandise across North and Central India. Such was his reach in an era without social media.

There's a lot of chatter about Ranbir Kapoor taking over that mantle in the upcoming epic. There have been innumerable portrayals of Lord Ram since Arun Govil's version, be it in books, comics, animated films or full-fledged television shows. Yet there's something about Arun Govil's earnest performance that has led to every on-screen Ram being compared to his excellence.

Arun Govil, in many ways, lived up to the audience's perception of Lord Ram. His calm demeanour, steady presence and kind gaze made him synonymous with what many believed Lord Ram should embody. From the 1992 Indo-Japanese animated film to later TV serials in 2008 and 2015, every portrayal of Lord Ram was measured against the sense of divinity that he represented. For many viewers, it felt less like a performance and more like the deity brought to life.

Doordarshan even began re-running the 1980s epic during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, introducing Arun Govil's Lord Ram to a Gen Z audience. With a lack of new productions at the time, the show broke records with a staggering 77 million viewers in a single day.

It is almost as if audiences keep searching for Arun Govil in every Ram, across every generation.

The Comparisons And What Makes Ranbir Kapoor Different In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

There are many traits from Arun Govil's version of Ramayan that have led to these comparisons. Be it his slight smile, the innocence and purity he exuded, or even his dialogue delivery, it all circles back to Arun Govil.

For example, when Gurmeet Choudhary in 2008, Ashish Sharma in 2015, or even a big-screen title such as Prabhas's Adipurush arrived, audiences felt they lacked the 'divine tranquillity' that Arun Govil's Ram embodied. While Govil's screen presence commanded humility, Prabhas was mercilessly criticised for portraying a more aggressive version of Ram.

Ranbir Kapoor has not been spared these comparisons either. In fact, they may have intensified because Arun Govil now plays King Dasharath, Lord Ram's father, in the latest Ramayana adaptation. While some viewers believe Ranbir Kapoor possesses the calmness the role demands and is reminiscent of Govil's portrayal, a large section argues that no contemporary actor can truly replicate what Govil achieved.

In many ways, Arun Govil also remains untouchable as Ram because he virtually let go of his Bollywood career due to the role. Producers conflated him with the deity and openly told him they could no longer envision him in romantic or mainstream commercial roles. It was, in many ways, a massive sacrifice.

The Ultimate Test: Arun Govil's Lord Ram Vs Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram

Beyond the role transition in the new Ramayana, there are other parameters when comparing Arun Govil's Lord Ram with Ranbir Kapoor's interpretation of the character.

There is no direct competition here, though comparisons are inevitable, as history itself has shown.

As for the reactions emerging from the film's LA premiere two days ago, audiences appear to be quite impressed with Ranbir Kapoor.

One must also consider that Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a Rs 4,000-crore spectacle, powered by extensive VFX. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan of the 1980s, on the other hand, relied heavily on modest television production values.

As for the appearances of the two Rams, separated by four decades, scholars of the Valmiki Ramayana, such as Ami Ganatra, have often explained how the scriptures describe Ram as broad-shouldered and warrior-like. Several critics have pointed out that this vision was softened, including in Arun Govil's version, to appeal to a wider family audience.

Arun Govil himself has praised Ranbir Kapoor, stating that he comes closest to his own vision of how Ram would carry himself.

The idea is that Ranbir Kapoor's version does not seem to be attempting to recreate Arun Govil's Ram. Instead, it appears focused on introducing Lord Ram to a whole new generation.

Ranbir Kapoor is 44 years old, and this should be an important factor when making comparisons. That does not erase the discussions around looks, appeal and physique, where it becomes a contrast between a youthful everyman in Govil and a more polished cinematic warrior in Kapoor.

To be fair, Arun Govil was only 29 years old when he played Lord Ram, which made it even more believable for viewers to see him portray an idealistic exiled prince who eventually becomes a wise ruler.

Therefore, with Arun Govil's blessings as the Ram of yesteryear and now King Dasharath, will Ranbir Kapoor finally end Arun Govil's 38-year hold on Ramayana fans?

Only time will tell. Arun Govil's return to Ramayana also represents his deep-rooted connection to the mythological universe.

With Arun Govil becoming King Dasharath in Nitesh Tiwari's film, nearly 39 years after he first entered this world, it is undeniably nostalgic and a true full-circle moment. There is still an effervescent excitement around witnessing yet another Lord Ram and seeing which way the scales tip as comparisons begin once again.

Let the debate begin.

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