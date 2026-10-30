Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Celebrate Karwa Chauth Mid-Flight

Karwa Chauth celebrations this year looked different for Parineeti Chopra, who observed the festival with her husband, Raghav Chadha, while flying at 35,000 feet. Several Bollywood celebrities shared pictures and videos from their celebrations, but Parineeti's special moment inside a plane caught everyone's attention.

The actor posted a video showing how she followed the festival rituals during the flight. She spotted the moon through the plane window and offered her prayers before breaking her fast. Raghav helped her complete the ritual by giving her water.

On Instagram, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Karwa Chauth is wherever we are. Even if it's at 35000 feet. You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii. Thanks to our delayed flight, our moon spotting ended up happening from the plane instead of home. Decided to do our puja there and then.”

Interestingly, Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth is similar to her sister Priyanka Chopra's experience. During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, Priyanka shared that her husband, singer Nick Jonas, once took her on his plane to break her fast.

She said, “Karwa Chauth is Nick's favourite, he's like, ‘Wow, you're doing this for my well being.' We've tried to spot the moon in some bizarre places. Once, he was at a stadium for a show, there were 60,000 to 70,000 people, but we couldn't spot the moon. It was cloudy and rain was on the way. So, he did something romantic, he took me up in his plane, above the clouds and that's where, I broke my fast.”

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/kSTt0xrqlVo

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 in Delhi, surrounded by close friends and family members. After two years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neer, on October 19, 2025.

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