Madhya Pradesh Woman Refuses To Fast On Karwa Chauth, Husband Threatens Divorce

A bizarre complaint was received by Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday. A man from Shivpuri threatened to divorce his wife over her refusal to celebrate Karwa Chauth, a fast observed by married Hindu women to pray for the long life of their husbands. The man has alleged that his wife wants to kill him.

The complainant, identified as Barelal Adivasi, a native of Bijrawan village in Shivpuri, said his wife, Mithilesh Adivasi, is being "unfaithful" to him.

"Mere liye Karwa Chauth ka vrat nahi rakh rahi hai aur mujhe maarna chahti hai (She is not observing the Karwa Chauth fast for me and she wants to kill me)," Adivasi wrote in his complaint.

"Na hi mere liye chaand ki puja kar rahi hai. Maine kaha tu chaand dekh ke jis se meri umar badh jaaye magar who mujhe maarna chah rahi hai (She is not performing the moon-worship for my sake. I had asked her to look at the moon, a ritual followed for a husband's long life, but she seems to want me dead)."

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The man threatened that if his wife fails to celebrate Karwa Chauth and observe the fast for his well-being, he will divorce her. With this complaint, he urged the police to take appropriate action.

Following the written appeal, the police swung into action.

Sanjay Mishra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Kolaras, Shivpuri said that with the help of a woman police officer, they will try to resolve the rift between the couple.

(With inputs from Atul Kumar Gaurh)