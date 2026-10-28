Madhya Pradesh Boy, 6, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Toyota Fortuner With Rs 200 Lucky Draw Coupon

A six-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur has won a Toyota Fortuner worth around Rs 50 lakh in a lucky draw after his grandmother bought a coupon for just Rs 200 at a Garba event. Medansh Raikwar, a resident of Seelampura, won the first prize in a lucky draw organised at Shri Sarkar Dham in Abhapuri. His grandmother, Kiran Raikwar, had purchased the coupon nearly a year ago and entered her grandson's name.

According to the family, Kiran had attended a Garba event at the venue last year when she bought the lucky draw coupon. Little did she know that the Rs 200 ticket would bring her family such a big surprise.

When the lucky draw results were announced in 2026, Medansh's name was picked for the first prize, leaving the family overjoyed.

The win also brought excitement to the neighbourhood, with residents joining in the celebrations. Medansh received a grand welcome, with people greeting him amid the sound of drums. The family also performed a puja and offered prayers to seek blessings after receiving the car.

The win has turned into a memorable moment for the family, which had been hoping to fulfil its dream of owning a car.

News of the unusual win sparked buzz on social media with users amazed that a Rs 200 coupon led to such a big reward for the family, while many shared congratulatory messages.

The Toyota Fortuner is a full-size, 7-seater SUV known for its rugged build, road presence, and reliability. Built on a ladder-frame chassis shared with the Hilux, it offers strong off-road capability with 4x4, high ground clearance, and multiple drive modes. Inside, it gets a premium cabin with leather seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, and Toyota Safety Sense features. It is powered by a 2.7L petrol and a 2.8L diesel engine and has both manual and automatic options.

(Reported by Sharique Akhtar Durraani)