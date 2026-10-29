3 Years After Completion, Rs 9 Crore Madhya Pradesh Bridge Lacks Access Road

Imagine celebrating the construction of a new bridge that promises to transform daily travel, only to discover there is no proper road leading to it.

That is the reality for residents living along the Dudhi River near Umardha village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, where an Rs 8.86-crore bridge has stood largely underutilised for three years because the approach roads on either side were never built.

The 308-metre-long bridge was constructed near Umardha village, on the border of Narmadapuram and Narsinghpur districts. The project was intended to improve connectivity between the two districts and provide easier access for people living in nearly 40 to 50 villages.

Bridge Ready, Road Missing

While the bridge itself was completed three years ago, the absence of approach roads has prevented it from serving its purpose. Nearly one kilometre of road remains unfinished on both sides, forcing commuters to navigate rough tracks through agricultural fields to access the structure.

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During the monsoon, the problem becomes even more severe. The makeshift dirt paths turn into muddy stretches, making it extremely difficult, and at times impossible, for vehicles to reach the bridge. Even in dry weather, travellers must negotiate potholes and uneven terrain.

Villagers Say Complaints Have Gone Unheard

Local residents say they have repeatedly raised the issue with authorities, but little progress has been made. As a result, only a handful of vehicles are seen using the bridge despite the significant public investment made in the project.

Villagers believe the route could substantially improve travel and transport in the region if the missing approach roads were completed.

The situation has also raised questions about project execution and planning. Residents are asking why a bridge built at a cost of nearly Rs 9 crore remains effectively disconnected from the road network years after its completion.

When officials were approached for a response, none agreed to comment on the issue.