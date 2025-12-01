Returning From Sister's Wedding, Madhya Pradesh Man Dies In Bridge Collapse

The tragic bridge collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Nayagaon on the Bareilly-Pipariya State Highway has claimed the life of a 35-year-old man identified as Devendra Singh Dhakad. Devendra, who was returning from his sister's wedding, died of his injuries during treatment at AIIMS Bhopal late Monday night.

Authorities have now closed the bridge entirely and ordered a high-level investigation. Manager AA Khan of the MPRDC Bareilly region has been suspended, while show-cause notices have been issued to the then-divisional manager and assistant general managers. A three-member inquiry committee, headed by the chief engineer, has been formed and asked to submit a report within seven days.

The Nayagaon bridge collapsed without warning on Monday morning as repair work was underway beneath it. Two motorcycles passing over the bridge fell with the crashing portion, leaving four bike riders and one labourer severely injured. All victims were rushed first to Bareilly Civil Hospital, then referred to AIIMS Bhopal due to their critical condition.

Six labourers working underneath narrowly escaped by running as the structure gave way; one labourer was struck by debris.

Devendra had attended his sister's wedding just a day earlier at Shivni village along the same highway. On Monday morning, he was riding back to his village, Dhokhera, after bidding farewell to his sister when the accident occurred. A former CRPF jawan, Devendra, was preparing for a new job. His wife is a Patwari. News of his death has left the family devastated.

The tragedy sparked heated exchanges in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Congress MLAs alleged that traffic was allowed on the bridge despite ongoing repair work. MLA Vikrant Bhuria said the collapse exposed corruption and questioned claims of good governance.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, however, stated that the bridge was originally built during the Congress regime and was only undergoing repairs. He said a report had been sought from the MPRDC MD and action ordered against the engineers responsible.

The bridge, completed in 1980, was found to have multiple structural issues in surveys, including corrosion in slab reinforcement, debris accumulation in expansion joints and poor protection work

Under the ADB-funded MPSRSP-2 scheme, a repair estimate of Rs 98 lakh had been approved, and the bridge was under repair when it collapsed. Crucially, no repair or maintenance work had been conducted at the time of its original construction.



