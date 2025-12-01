How A University Minted Money By Producing Fake Doctors For Rs 30,000 Each

A government university in Madhya Pradesh has been quietly running illegal medical courses producing hundreds of unqualified "doctors" who are now treating unsuspecting patients across the country.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Bhopal, admitted in a written reply that its study centres have been offering Electro-Homoeopathy courses since 2022-23, despite the system being unrecognised by the Madhya Pradesh Government, the AYUSH Ministry, the Homoeopathic Council, and even the Government of India.

Yet, 294 students have already graduated, each paying Rs 30,000 for a degree that holds no legal validity.

When questioned in the Assembly, Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar delivered an explosive admission: No approval was ever granted for this course, and worse, the government has no record of where these "graduates" are practising or how many patients they may have harmed.

This expose raises a chilling question: How many more fake doctors are out there treating people right under the government's nose? A trail of tragedies across Madhya Pradesh reveals the deadly consequences of this unchecked parallel medical system.

In Pandhana in Khandwa district, a 14-year-old boy died after a man trained only in electro-homoeopathy gave him a wrong injection. He had never been to medical school.

In Indor,e a 41-year-old man battling high fever died while being treated by Pradeep Patel, who posed as a doctor but held only an electro-homoeopathy certificate.

In Ujjai,n a pregnant woman, Kajal Malviya, was taken to a woman impersonating a gynaecologist. She falsely claimed the baby's limbs were missing, administered blood and injections, and worsened Kajal's condition. Kajal later delivered normally at another hospital, but the baby had died. The fake doctor fled, and an FIR was filed.

Electro-homoeopathy, developed in 19th-century Italy, has no legal status in India. Its practitioners cannot legally treat patients, prescribe medicines, or administer injections. Without clearing NEET, without any medical training and accreditation, a government university has been feeding this unregulated network, minting money through unapproved degrees.