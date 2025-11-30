Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Son To Marry In Mass Wedding In Ujjain

At a time when weddings are defined by extravagance and exclusivity, Madhya Pradesh's holy city, Ujjain, is witnessing something beautiful and different: an extraordinary union of tradition, simplicity, and community spirit. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's younger son, Abhimanyu Yadav, will marry Ishita Yadav not in a private royal event but as part of a mass wedding ceremony alongside 21 other couples in Sanwara Khedi.

This unusual gesture has captured the attention and affection of people across the state. Beyond the scale and grandeur, it is the symbolism of equality, unity, and shared celebration that has touched the hearts of many.

The area near the Imperial Hotel will transform into a moving canvas of color and music as all 22 couples join a collective procession. The grooms will arrive on horses and their brides in beautifully adorned carriages. Their families will dance alongside the bands, lending the air a festive warmth that only Indian weddings can evoke.

Sanwara Khedi, the wedding venue, resembles a cultural fairground. Five ornate domes have been built to host the ceremonies, each glowing with traditional motifs. A sprawling 40x100 ft stage, another 50x25 ft stage, and 22 individual pavilions have been prepared for the ritual ceremonies.

Nearly 25,000 people are expected to attend, including friends, families, well-wishers, and even citizens who simply want to witness this event.

The wedding festivities began on Friday with a puja ceremony at the Chief Minister's residence in Geeta Colony. On Saturday, the family took part in traditional ceremonies marked by prayers, blessings, and generations coming together.

Once the mass ceremony concludes today, an elaborate reception awaits at Atharva Hotel. Ministers, chief ministers from 11 states, eight governors, and numerous dignitaries will attend.

Among the many glimpses shared online, one moment has especially captured people's imagination. Abhimanyu and Ishita were seen arriving for a ceremony sitting in a bullock cart, embodying the rustic charm of Malwa's heritage.

The ceremony is also expected to draw an impressive roster of dignitaries from across India. Invitations have been extended to several Governors, including Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arif Mohammed Khan, Acharya Devvrat, Bandaru Dattatreya, Haribabu Kambhampati, Gulabchand Kataria, Haribhau Kishanrao Bangde, and Anandiben Patel.

As many as 11 chief ministers have also been invited, including Rekha Gupta, Pema Khandu, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nitish Kumar, Vishnu Deo Sai, Pramod Sawant, Bhupendra Patel, Nayab Singh Saini, Mohan Charan Majhi, Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Yogi Adityanath.

Several saints are also expected to grace the occasion, including Swami Avdheshanand, Swami Kailashanand, Swami Ravindrapuri, Swami Harigiri, and Acharya Vishwatmanand Maharaj.

Yoga guru Ramdev is also on the guest list.