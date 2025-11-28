Tyre Puncture, Daring Escape, Encounter: How Rape Accused Was Caught

The 144-hour-long manhunt for Salman, alias Nazar, the 23-year-old accused in the horrific rape of a six-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, ended with a dramatic, movie-style police encounter. After being tracked down and arrested in Bhopal, Salman attempted a daring escape while being transferred, forcing the police to open fire. Details from top police officers paint a picture of what actually happened.

A senior police officer confirmed the sequence of events to NDTV, explaining the moment the situation spiraled out of control. "We were taking the accused in one car, with another car in backup. The vehicle carrying him got a puncture due to a nail. As we were shifting him to the backup car, he made his move," the officer said.

Accused Snatched Gun From Cop

Salman snatched the revolver from a sub-inspector inside the vehicle. The accused quickly drew the revolver and tried to fire. The sub-inspector, identified as Shyamraj, raised his hands to protect himself. Salman fired two shots in the upward direction and tried to escape from the vehicle.

The backup team, which included Inspector Vijay Tripathi immediately jumped into action and fired, bringing the accused down. Salman was struck in the leg, ending his desperate bid for freedom. He was immediately rushed to Hamidia Hospital for treatment under heavy security.

Salman reportedly raped the minor on November 21. The girl was playing outside her house when he approached her, allegedly promising her chocolate, and took her into a nearby forest where he sexually raped her before fleeing.

The victim was discovered by her family, who had begun searching after she went missing and was informed she was last seen with Salman. The six-year-old girl was first taken to a government hospital, where rape was confirmed, and was subsequently referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.

The minor's condition is reportedly improving.

Over 300 Cops Involved In Manhunt

Earlier, the Raisen Police faced widespread public outrage and political fallout after Salman was spotted in not one, but two separate video clips in the Gauharganj area after the crime, once giving directions to a tractor driver and again buying cigarettes from a local shop.

More than 300 police officers were involved in tracking down Salman. Around 10-11 specialised teams worked around the clock across different districts of Madhya Pradesh. Drones were deployed for aerial surveillance in the forests. A reward of Rs 30,000 was announced for information leading to the arrest.

The shooting closes the book on Salman's six days of freedom, but the political storm that saw the Raisen SP removed and the lingering anger over the initial delay are far from over.