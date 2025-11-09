Kidnap-Murder Accused Shot In Encounter After Attacking Cops In Bengaluru

A man accused in multiple kidnap and murder cases was shot and injured by the Hebbagodi Police during a late-night encounter near Bommasandra crematorium in Bengaluru.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ravi Prasad Reddy from Gorantla village in Andhra Pradesh, was wanted in connection with the abduction and murder of Hebbagodi-based businessman Balappa Reddy on November 6.

Police investigations revealed that Balappa Reddy was kidnapped from Bengaluru's Jigani Ring Road, murdered the same day, and his body was later disposed of in a forest near Shanamavu, Tamil Nadu. The accused had allegedly demanded ransom even after committing the murder.

Further probe uncovered Ravi's involvement in another murder of Madesh, a resident of Kittaganahalli in Bengaluru, on November 4, reportedly over financial disputes.

Ravi was arrested based on technical evidence. However, during a spot inspection, he allegedly attacked Head Constable Ashok, prompting Inspector Somasekhar to fire two warning shots in the air before shooting Ravi in both legs to neutralise the threat.

Police sources said Ravi had amassed nearly Rs 7 crore through compost trading and was actively involved in chit fund operations, lending money at high interest rates. Both victims Madesh and Balappa had financial links to his schemes.