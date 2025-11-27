Rape Accused, Missing For A Week, Spotted At Crime Scene In Madhya Pradesh

The inability of the police to arrest Salman, alias Nazar, who was accused of raping a minor in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, has sparked widespread public outrage, especially as the man has been spotted in the video in Gauharganj, the very area where the crime occurred. More than 144 hours have passed since the crime happened, and Salman, 23, remains at large.

The case has taken a troubling turn with the surfacing of two separate videos of Salman since he reportedly raped the minor - a six-year-old girl. In the first video, he is seen giving directions to a tractor driver, and in the second, he is captured buying cigarettes from a local shop.

Raisen's police confirmed the authenticity of the footage, stating that they are indeed from Gauharganj and the person seen is Salman.

The Crime

Salman reportedly raped the minor on November 21. The girl was playing outside her house when he approached her, allegedly promising her chocolate, and took her into a nearby forest where he sexually raped her before fleeing.

The victim was discovered by her family, who had begun searching after she went missing and were informed she was last seen with Salman. The six-year-old girl was first taken to a government hospital, where rape was confirmed, and was subsequently referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.

Over 300 Cops On The Hunt For Salman

Inspector General of Police (IG) Mithilesh Kumar Shukla said that 10-11 teams were working to arrest Salman. "Wherever we get a lead, we will apprehend him soon. It's true that there is public anger, but we will apprehend the accused soon. Our teams have been working since the events that unfolded from day one."

Over 300 police officers are engaged in the search, with posters of Salman displayed widely and drones being used for aerial surveillance. A reward of Rs 30,000 has also been announced for information leading to his arrest.

The delay in the arrest has led to a volatile security situation in Gauharganj. An undeclared curfew was imposed, leaving streets deserted as people remained confined to their homes. Police personnel from six districts, over 500 personnel including the Quick Response Force, have been deployed to monitor the situation.

On Wednesday, the fifth day after the incident, a peaceful protest at the Gauharganj school ground demanded Salman's arrest. However, as the crowd dispersed, a group of youths moved towards the Muslim Bawali settlement. The police intervened, leading to a mild lathi charge. Angered by this, the youths retaliated by pelting stones at the police, who then fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Responding to the widespread anger and apparent negligence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting and issued instructions to attach the Raisen Superintendent of Police to headquarters, and remove the Misrod Station House Officer (SHO).