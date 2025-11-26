Toddler On Roof, SUV Drives For 10 Km After Hitting Bike In Madhya Pradesh

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was driven for nearly 10 km on the roof of a speeding Scorpio after it rammed into a motorbike carrying the child and his family. While the man driving the motorbike and his sister-in-law riding pillion fell on the road, the child landed on the vehicle's roof. The driver allegedly didn't stop. The hit-and-run incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday evening, around 7 pm, Umesh was driving with his sister-in-law, Munni Saket, and her toddler, Suraj Saket, in Bahera Dabar village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. It is then a speeding Scorpio hit them. The impact was so severe that little Suraj was thrown into the air before landing on the roof of the Scorpio.

Instead of stopping, the SUV drove past the injured with the child on the top of the car.

Villagers, alarmed by what they saw, began chasing the vehicle on motorcycles. Meanwhile, the police were informed about the incident and the car, which bore a Uttar Pradesh registration number. Several police teams were formed to locate the car and rescue the child.

After driving a short distance, the occupants allegedly pulled the child inside the car and later admitted him to a Community Health Centre (CHC).

The CHC staff informed the police after which the child was found. The child has suffered head and body injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The child's mother and uncle are being treated at the district hospital in Sidhi. All three are reportedly stable.

District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar Kadwe condemned the driver's "negligence", calling it a "disgrace to humanity."

A case has been registered, and police are still searching for the Scorpio and its driver.