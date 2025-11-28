144-Hour Manhunt Ends, Man Accused Of Raping Minor Arrested After Encounter

Twenty-three-year-old Salman, alias Nazar, accused of raping a six-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, was finally arrested on Thursday night after an intense 144-hour manhunt. Salman's capture culminated in a dramatic arrest in the capital city of Bhopal, followed by a shocking escape attempt that ended with police opening fire.

Salman had an Rs 30,000 bounty on his head. He was taken to the Hamidia Hospital after being shot and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Dramatic Arrest Of Salman

Salman was arrested at a tea stall near the Gandhi Nagar police station area in Bhopal. Investigation revealed that he had been camping in the capital city for three days, sleeping through cold nights near an acquaintance's house. The acquaintance, however, neither offered him shelter nor informed the police.

The final clue (about Salman's whereabouts) came from vigilant local residents. Salman, who had briefly worked at the same tea stall two years prior, was reportedly looking to rent a house in the Gandhi Nagar area but lacked ID proof.

This instantly aroused suspicion, leading residents to alert the police, who swiftly made the arrest. Shortly after the Gandhi Nagar police handed Salman over to the Sultanganj police station in Raisen, a dramatic sequence of events unfolded.

While being transported, the accused allegedly tried to escape from police custody in a forest area. To prevent Salman's escape, police were forced to shoot him in the leg, successfully stopping him.

Victim's Condition Reportedly Improving

Salman reportedly raped the minor on November 21. The girl was playing outside her house when he approached her, allegedly promising her chocolate, and took her into a nearby forest where he sexually raped her before fleeing.

The victim was discovered by her family, who had begun searching after she went missing and was informed; she was last seen with Salman. The six-year-old girl was first taken to a government hospital, where rape was confirmed, and was subsequently referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.

The minor's condition is reportedly improving.

There has been massive public anger over the case. Workers of the Jai Maa Bhavani Hindu organisation rushed to the Gandhi Nagar police station upon hearing of the arrest, amidst widespread street protests demanding the death penalty or an encounter for Salman.

The gravity of the situation led to an immediate high-level response from the state government. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held an urgent meeting with top officials, expressing deep displeasure over the delay in the arrest and the police's handling of the subsequent road blockade protests.

Chief Minister Yadav ordered the immediate removal of the Raisen Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Pandey, who has been attached to the headquarters, and named Ashutosh as the new SP.