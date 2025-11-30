Video: Kicks, Punches Rained On Man Inside Bhopal Pharmacy Council Premises

A man seeking a digital signature on his pharmacy certificate was allegedly brutally assaulted inside the premises of the Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council in Bhopal.

The victim, identified as Tushar Sunar, had been visiting the Council office for over a month to obtain a digital signature on his certificate. On Friday, he approached the registrar's cabin only to be told she had gone for lunch. Hours passed, she didn't return, and when he tried to approach the officer's cabin again, an argument broke out.

Sunar alleged that the guard violently grabbed his collar and pushed him, causing him to fall backwards and hit the metal channel. Within seconds, multiple staff members rushed out, surrounded him, and began kicking, punching, and dragging him inside.

Sunar released a video soon after the assault, crying and gasping for breath. "My name is Tushar. Pharmacy Council President Sanjay Jain, KK Yadav, Gopal Yadav and other officials beat me brutally. They dragged me inside and hit my private parts, I was bleeding. I beg the Chief Minister to take action," he said.

A video of the attack went viral, following which the police registered an FIR against Pharmacy Council President Sanjay Jain and other officials.

A counter case has also been filed against Sunar, accusing him of obstructing government work and assault based on a complaint from a Pharmacy Council employee.

ABVP staged a protest at the Council office, demanding Jain's resignation, while NSUI workers entered the office and blackened Jain's nameplate, shouting slogans.