'Needed A Good Laugh': Parineeti Chopra-Jennifer Winget React To Viral Video Pitting One Against The Other

Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget recently collaborated on the Netflix series, Shaque: Trust No One. The duo attended the success bash of the show in Mumbai on Sunday.

However, a video from the celebration soon sparked criticism of Parineeti Chopra, in which the actor was seen cutting the cake while Jennifer stood behind her. Social media users accused Parineeti of not making enough space for her co-star. The moment fuelled speculation about their equation off camera. Now, Jennifer has responded to the online chatter, asking people not to read too much into the moment.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actor wrote, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there."

Jennifer clarified that Parineeti has always been kind and loving towards her. "We have nothing but love for each other. We're a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you!," she concluded.

Parineeti Chopra also reacted to the viral clip and the discussion surrounding the cake-cutting moment at the success party. The actor wrote, “Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather ‘creative' videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? The joke's on you, because we've been laughing. Hysterically!”

Calling Jennifer her “favourite girl”, Parineeti added, “She was my favourite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is! To those manufacturing controversies for a few minutes of fame - perhaps try doing something meaningful with your lives? But thanks for the entertainment. We needed a good laugh!”

About the series

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, Shaque: Trust No One features Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The show premiered on Netflix on September 24 and continues to feature among the platform's top 10 shows in India.

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