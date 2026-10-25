'A Little Disappointment': Anup Soni On His Deleted Scenes From <i>Shaque</i>

Anup Soni has given viewers a look at some of his work in Shaque: Trust No One that they did not get to see on screen. The actor, who plays Inspector Khurana in the Netflix thriller starring Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget, shared a few deleted sequences on Instagram on Saturday and opened up about the disappointment of seeing them left out of the final version.

The clips offer a glimpse into the physical work involved in some of Khurana's scenes. In one video, Anup is seen with visible injuries before his character gets into a fight with co-star Vicky Arora. The sequence ends with him strangling the actor. Another clip shows Anup running out of breath, with a camera attached to his waist.

While the sequences did not make it to the show, Anup's post highlighted the effort that went into bringing them to life.

Sharing the videos, Anup explained that putting together a scene involves several people working behind the camera and on screen. He also spoke about how much time and planning can go into sequences that audiences may never get to watch.

In his Instagram caption, the actor wrote, “A few sequences of Khurana Saab from SHAQUE that didn't make it to the final version. A lot of thought, time, effort and resources go into creating these sequences, with the writers, director, action choreographers, actors, cinematographer, producer and the entire crew contributing to the process.”

However, Anup also acknowledged that not every scene can make it to the final edit, even when considerable work has gone into it. He added, “There can be a little disappointment when a sequence doesn't make the final cut, but filmmaking is about the larger picture, and sometimes, leaving something out serves the story better. It's all part of the process.”

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, Shaque: Trust No One is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions. The series features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, with Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry in pivotal roles. The show premiered on Netflix on September 24.

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