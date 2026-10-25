'Main Thik Hun': Daler Mehndi's Son Shares Singer's Reaction To Uttarakhand Incident

Daler Mehndi chose to stay positive after his on-stage exchange with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal became a talking point. The singer's son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has now shared how his father reacted to the situation.

In a video shared on social media, Gurdeep said he was outside India when the controversy broke out. He flew back to meet his father and understand what had happened at the Uttarakhand event.

Recalling their conversation, Gurdeep said he asked him, “Papa ji kya hua?” Daler, however, responded, “First class, main thik hoon.”

According to Gurdeep, his father has a habit of dealing with difficult situations through humour and a positive attitude. He suggested that this was also why Daler had spoken about the incident casually at an event.

Gurdeep acknowledged that the situation had been stressful for the family, saying, “Obviously we are stressed and us family together are dealing with it.”

He also thanked people who had supported Daler during this time, including members of the film industry. Gurdeep specifically mentioned his uncle, singer Mika Singh, while expressing his gratitude. “Baki bhot bhot thankyou aaplogon ka, aaplogon ne bhot support kiya, to the film industry including my chacha ji Mika ji,” he said.

What Happened Between Daler Mehndi And Subodh Uniyal?

The controversy dates back to October 18, when Daler performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand. During the performance, state minister Subodh Uniyal went on stage, interrupted the singer and accused him of performing after consuming alcohol.

“There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate. We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It's wrong. You were called because you have a big name. You can't even speak, how will you sing?”

The minister later claimed that Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the event. Mika Singh defended his brother, saying that Daler does not consume alcohol, and demanded an apology over the alleged public insult.

Several celebrities, including Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma and Badshah, also expressed support for the singer.

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