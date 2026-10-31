IIFA 2026 Winners: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Dominates With 12 Awards, Aneet Padda Takes Home Best Actress

The winners of the 26th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been announced. On Friday, the official Instagram account of the awards page revealed the full winners list. Aditya Dhar's spy action drama Dhurandhar did a clean sweep and won in most major categories.

Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner, securing 12 awards across acting, directing, and writing, as well as in technical categories. The film's lead Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award while Aditya Dhar won Best Director, Best Original Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Dialogue awards.

Dhurandhar has also won awards for cinematography, editing, music direction, and sound design, as well as supporting performances.

On the other hand, the Best Actress award was given to Aneet Padda for her role in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. The romantic saga also won awards for Best Lyrics and Best Playback Singer, Male and Female. The film's lead, Ahaan Panday, secured the Best Male Debut award.

In the digital category, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, bagged four awards in total, including the Best Series.

Here's The Complete List Of Winners At IIFA 2026

Best Film: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best International Film: 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau, James Cameron – Avatar: Fire & Ash

Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara (Reprise – Female)

Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan, War 2

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava

Best Background Score: A R Rahman – Chhaava

Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine – Chhaava

Debut Categories

Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Digital film category

Best Picture – Baramulla

Best Story (Original) – Baramulla

Best Direction – Karan Tejpal for Stolen

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi 2)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Avinash Tiwary (The Mehta Boys)

Digital Series category

Best Series – The Badges of Bollywood

Best Direction – Aryan Khan (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Anya Singh (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Raghav Juyal (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok 2)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok 2)

Best Original Story – Paatal Lok 2

Best Docuseries/Docufilm: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan & Shashi Ranjan – The Roshans

Best Reality/Non-Scripted: BBC Studios, All3Media & Prime Video – The Traitors

Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – The Ba**ds of Bollywood

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