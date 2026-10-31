IIFA 2026 Winners: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Dominates With 12 Awards, Aneet Padda Takes Home Best Actress

The winners of the 26th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been announced. On Friday, the official Instagram account of the awards page revealed the full winners list. Aditya Dhar's spy action drama Dhurandhar did a clean sweep and won in most major categories.
Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner, securing 12 awards across acting, directing, and writing, as well as in technical categories. The film's lead Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award while Aditya Dhar won Best Director, Best Original Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Dialogue awards.
Dhurandhar has also won awards for cinematography, editing, music direction, and sound design, as well as supporting performances.
On the other hand, the Best Actress award was given to Aneet Padda for her role in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. The romantic saga also won awards for Best Lyrics and Best Playback Singer, Male and Female. The film's lead, Ahaan Panday, secured the Best Male Debut award.
In the digital category, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, bagged four awards in total, including the Best Series.
Here's The Complete List Of Winners At IIFA 2026
Best Film: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best International Film: 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau, James Cameron – Avatar: Fire & Ash
Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3
Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar
Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound
Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara (Reprise – Female)
Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar
Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar
Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan, War 2
Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar
Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava
Best Background Score: A R Rahman – Chhaava
Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine – Chhaava
Debut Categories
Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad
Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara
Digital film category
Best Picture – Baramulla
Best Story (Original) – Baramulla
Best Direction – Karan Tejpal for Stolen
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi 2)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Avinash Tiwary (The Mehta Boys)
Digital Series category
Best Series – The Badges of Bollywood
Best Direction – Aryan Khan (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Anya Singh (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Raghav Juyal (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok 2)
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok 2)
Best Original Story – Paatal Lok 2
Best Docuseries/Docufilm: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan & Shashi Ranjan – The Roshans
Best Reality/Non-Scripted: BBC Studios, All3Media & Prime Video – The Traitors
Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – The Ba**ds of Bollywood
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