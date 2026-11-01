Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On India Tour Hurdles, Says Attempts Were Made To Stop Him

Diljit Dosanjh has made it clear that criticism and challenges surrounding his performances in India will not affect his plans. After opening his Aura India Tour 2026 in Delhi on October 30, the singer addressed the negativity surrounding him during an Instagram Live session. He claimed that several attempts had been made to stop him from performing.

The singer also spoke about the difficulties his team encountered while organising the Delhi concert. Without going into the details, Diljit said that although he regularly performs at venues across the world and faces challenges along the way, the situation seems different when he performs in India.

"But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why," he said.

Diljit added that he did not want to discuss the exact problems faced by his team but made it clear that such hurdles would not change his plans. He also confirmed that the Delhi concert was the first stop of his India tour and that he intended to complete the remaining shows as scheduled.

Diljit Dosanjh Says He Is Not Afraid Of Critics

During the Instagram Live, Diljit Dosanjh also addressed the negative comments and criticism coming his way. He said he was aware of people speaking against him and knew that several news channels would also make fun of him. However, the singer said none of it would affect his work.

"I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere."

The Lover singer further pointed out that he has spent 25 years working in the entertainment industry and has no intention of stepping away anytime soon. He said he would stop working only when he personally decided to call it quits.

Diljit also explained that his decision to stay away from certain controversies should not be seen as fear. He said that choosing not to answer every question or respond to every comment does not mean he is worried about what others think of him.

The singer maintained that he knows what is being said about him but does not consider every opinion worth responding to. He also made it clear that his silence should not be mistaken for an opportunity to stop him from doing his work.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026: Upcoming Concerts

Following the Delhi concert, Diljit is set to perform in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore as part of his Aura India Tour 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh has made it clear that criticism and challenges surrounding his performances in India will not affect his plans. After opening his Aura India Tour 2026 in Delhi on October 30, the singer addressed the negativity surrounding him during an Instagram Live session. He claimed that several attempts had been made to stop him from performing.

The singer also spoke about the difficulties his team encountered while organising the Delhi concert. Without going into the details, Diljit said that although he regularly performs at venues across the world and faces challenges along the way, the situation seems different when he performs in India.

"But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why," he said.

Diljit added that he did not want to discuss the exact problems faced by his team but made it clear that such hurdles would not change his plans. He also confirmed that the Delhi concert was the first stop of his India tour and that he intended to complete the remaining shows as scheduled.

Diljit Dosanjh Says He Is Not Afraid Of Critics

During the Instagram Live, Diljit Dosanjh also addressed the negative comments and criticism coming his way. He said he was aware of people speaking against him and knew that several news channels would also make fun of him. However, the singer said none of it would affect his work.

"I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere."

The Lover singer further pointed out that he has spent 25 years working in the entertainment industry and has no intention of stepping away anytime soon. He said he would stop working only when he personally decided to call it quits.

Diljit also explained that his decision to stay away from certain controversies should not be seen as fear. He said that choosing not to answer every question or respond to every comment does not mean he is worried about what others think of him.

The singer maintained that he knows what is being said about him but does not consider every opinion worth responding to. He also made it clear that his silence should not be mistaken for an opportunity to stop him from doing his work.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026: Upcoming Concerts

Following the Delhi concert, Diljit is set to perform in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore as part of his Aura India Tour 2026.

ALSO READ | Sanju Rathod Has 3.7 Billion YouTube Views. Now He Wants A Diljit Dosanjh Collaboration