Shah Rukh Khan Skips Midnight Mannat Appearance, Leaves Handwritten Birthday Note For Fans

Shah Rukh Khan may have skipped his usual midnight appearance at Mannat this birthday, but he made sure his fans did not go without a message from him. The superstar, who turned 61 on Monday, found a different way to connect with the thousands of fans who gathered outside his Mumbai residence to celebrate the occasion. A handwritten note from the actor was displayed on a giant projector outside Mannat, thanking everyone for their birthday wishes and love.

The message was part of a special birthday arrangement at the Bandra bungalow, which also featured large projections from Shah Rukh's upcoming film, King. Fans who arrived outside Mannat at midnight on Monday got a glimpse of the film's visuals, along with a personal message from their favourite star.

A special message carried Shah Rukh's handwritten note, which read: “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all.” He signed off with ‘lots of love and a big hug', giving fans another reason to celebrate his birthday.

The special display also offered a glimpse of what awaits audiences in King's theatrical release. The visuals featured two dialogues from the film, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon.” The projections turned the area outside Mannat into a celebration of both the actor's birthday and his next big-screen outing.

Shah Rukh Khan's King To Release On Christmas 2026

Shah Rukh's birthday celebrations outside Mannat had a special connection with King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24. The project brings the actor and filmmaker together again after Pathaan, which arrived in cinemas in 2023.

King will also mark Shah Rukh's first theatrical release in more than three years. His last release was Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which hit theatres in December 2023. The upcoming film is particularly special as it will feature the superstar sharing screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time.

The film also has a large ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahalawat and Raghav Juyal in key roles.