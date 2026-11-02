Kareena Kapoor Drops First Glimpse From Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i>, Gauri Khan Reacts

Kareena Kapoor has joined Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller, King.

What's Happening

The actor confirmed her association with the film on social media and shared a first glimpse of herself with Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday, hinting at their reunion on screen.

She wrote, "Wishing the superstar on his birthday, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday King. The forever Ruler of the kingdom. Let's dance together... Can't wait. 24-12-26"

Gauri Khan was quick to comment, "It's going to be insane."

Background

According to several reports, Kareena is set to make a special appearance in the film and will reunite with Shah Rukh for a special song titled Daddy Cool.

The actress will reportedly shoot for the track with the actor in South Africa later this month. She has reportedly allotted around five days for the shoot, which is being planned on a grand scale.

The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. It will reportedly feature an Indian artist alongside an international artist. However, the names of the international artist and singer are being kept under wraps for now. The makers are said to be planning the track as one of the major musical highlights of the film.

Kareena and Shah Rukh have previously worked together in films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One.

Their reunion in King is therefore expected to be a special treat for fans.

However, Kareena is reportedly making only a special appearance in the film and is not expected to have a full-fledged role.