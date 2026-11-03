Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Go Casual For <i>Ramayana</i> London Promotions. See Pics

Ahead of the global release on November 5, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash promoted their labour of love, Ramayana, in London. What caught the Internet's interest was the lead cast of Ramayana ditched traditional outfits for the occasion. In the last one month, the Ramayana lead cast showed off their ethnic wears when they promoted the film in different cities of India or abraod.

The lead cast was joined by producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari.

The official Instagram handle of Ramayana shared pictures from the event. In one video, Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash are seen having fun while clicking a selfie.

"An epic welcome for the cast and filmmakers of Ramayana in London RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - only in cinemas, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. Book tickets now. Ticket link in bio," the post read.

The trio can also be seen making a pose of shooting an arrow on the red carpet.

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

Also Read | Ravi Dubey's Meteoric Rise: From Television's Jamai Raja To Ramayana's Lakshman