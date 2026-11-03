Tips Films And Tips Music Join Emraan Hashmi's Upcoming Film <i>Rooh</i>: Report

Emraan Hashmi is bringing together horror and music once again with his upcoming film Rooh. The project has now secured a new partnership, with Tips Films and Tips Music joining the production team, as per a report by Variety.

The film is being prepared for audiences across three major markets, with plans to release it in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. As per the report, Tips Films will present the project, while Tips Music will handle its soundtrack. The film is a Vicked Films production.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Rooh is based on a screenplay written by Sharma along with Vishal Kapoor. The film is produced by Kumar Taurani, Girissh Kumar, Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna, while Vikas Sahni serves as the co-producer.

The association brings Emraan Hashmi and Kumar Taurani together again, years after their first collaboration on Footpath, which also marked the actor's film debut. Kumar Taurani spoke about the connection and said that working together again made the project special for him.

“Over the years we have had many memorable successes across several films and with Rooh we are excited to recreate that magic once again,” Taurani told Variety. “I am also excited to collaborate with Sunny Khanna and Vikram Khakhar on this project and we look forward to bringing the compelling experience of a theatrical film back to the audiences.”

Emraan Hashmi also shared his thoughts on the reunion, pointing out how important music has been to his films. He said the team wants the soundtrack to match the film's emotional side while also adding to its horror elements.

“Music has always been an integral part of how audiences connect with my films. With Rooh, we want music that captures the soul of the film, which is deeply romantic, haunting and rooted by emotion,” he said.

“We are collectively excited to bring an immersive and memorable horror experience to audiences in theaters in 2027,” he said.

Sunny Khanna also welcomed the collaboration, saying that having Taurani and Girissh Kumar join the project was an exciting development. He highlighted their experience in the film and music industries, particularly for a project where the soundtrack will have an important role.

“With this partnership, we look forward to taking Rooh to audiences across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu markets,” Sunny Khanna said.

With its music partnership now in place, Rooh is gearing up for a theatrical release in 2027.