'Hated Everything': Radhika Apte Says She 'Had To Romance An Older Actor' In A Telugu Film, Internet Links It To <i>Legend</i>

Actor Radhika Apte is making headlines after a clip from one of her interviews gained widespread attention online.

During the conversation, the actor spoke about her experience working in South Indian cinema and recalled a Telugu film she had acted in. Without naming the film, she revealed that her character was married to her maternal uncle in the story, a plot point she said she did not like.

Radhika told Zoom, "There was a Telugu film I did where I had to marry my Mama (maternal uncle) in the film. It was the most challenging film. I hated everything about it."

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who was also part of the interview, stepped in to provide context. She said, "It's a very Tamil and Telugu thing where you marry your uncle."

Radhika added, "But I also had to romance a much older actor. It was a very patriarchal situation and place, and for me that was the toughest thing. And then I die in the middle of it. He had to throw me (gestures over his shoulder) and then do action. I was like, 'When am I going to die?'"

The remarks quickly sparked discussion on social media, with users claiming that Radhika was referring to Boyapati Srinu's 2014 film Legend, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. When Legend was released, Balakrishna was 54 years old, while Radhika Apte was 29.

One user wrote, "Radhika Apte has opened up about her experience working in Telugu cinema, revealing that she was asked to marry her own cousin in a film. She also spoke about being paired opposite a much older actor and how her character was killed off halfway through the movie. The film in question is Legend (2014), starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. But if she had a problem with the storyline or romancing an older actor, wouldn't she have known about the script and the hero before signing the film? She agreed to do the movie back then, yet is raising these issues years later while calling out patriarchy in the industry."

Another user wrote, "How ironic life is! Most people, especially the Telugu audience, know her because she acted in Legend, and now she's criticising Telugu cinema."

Radhika Apte is yet to reveal the name of the film or provide further details.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh Says She Believes In God, Radhika Apte Calls Nature Her Higher Power