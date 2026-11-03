Keerthy Suresh Says She Believes In God, Radhika Apte Calls Nature Her Higher Power

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's Akka is trending on Netflix. The women-centric gangster crime saga revolves around an ancient matriarchal kingdom that has its own laws and has survived until the Partition of India in 1947.

Personal enmity destroys everything, and Bhavani has to prematurely step into the role of the Chief Akka. Radhika Apte plays Rudra, a formidable enemy driven by personal motives.

During the promotions of the series, both actors sat down with Filmygyan for an interview. While they spoke about the five-episode drama, they also opened up about faith and spirituality.

Keerthy Suresh Believes In God

Speaking about the characters, Keerthy Suresh said that both Bhavani and Rudra are names associated with Lord Shiva, who symbolises power and destruction. In the series, Bhavani is shown as an ardent devotee of Goddess Rakhturthi.

In real life, the actor believes in a higher power. "I believe there is some kind of power. I am devotional. I pray in the way I know, but I am not religious. I do believe in God," she shared.

Radhika Apte Opens Up About Faith

Speaking about her beliefs, Radhika Apte shared, "I don't believe in God. I do believe in nature, and nature for me is the higher power, which I wish people worship nature over some idols.

The actor also opened up about her character. In an interview with Filmfare, she said, "She is a very delusional character. I find that very interesting in a sad way. To play it convincingly, I had to look at it very emphatically. She is a bit lost."

About Akka

Akka is set in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru, which is divided into three regions and ruled by female gangsters. The matriarchal society follows a simple rule: the crown and responsibilities are passed down from mother to daughter. In this unique setup, expectant mothers wish to give birth to girls rather than boys.

The city is not only governed by women, but they also protect it. They fight, run businesses and perform every task traditionally associated with men. Everything goes for a toss when Shankar, who is ostracised by the community, decides to destroy Pernuru with the help of Rudra, who weaponises unhappy men in the community to rise and fight the Akkas.

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