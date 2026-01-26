Inside Keerthy Suresh And Anthony Thattil's 'Kerala-Style Contemporary' Home In Kochi

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil have shared glimpses of their stunning Kochi home in Asian Paints' popular YouTube series Where The Heart Is. Affectionately known as the "House of Fun", their humble abode turned out to be a beautiful blend of modern and traditional elements. The outdoors featured the breathtaking views of the backwaters, while the inside was a perfect reflection of the couple's playful and aesthetic sensibilities.

Inside Keerthy Suresh And Anthony Thattil's 'Contemporary' Home In Kochi

The tour takes viewers through their cute little kitchen, a wraparound balcony with a view of the backwaters, and a spacious bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe. One of the most romantic features of their home is the artwork that charts the phases of the moon on the day they started dating and the day they got married.

The living area is decorated with memorabilia - a collage gifted by friends and family after Keerthy won the National Award. “Mahanati was extremely special. As an actor, all you want is a good film and a good performance, and to have that feeling, the first time, that simply stays with you," Keerthy Suresh said.

Keerthy Suresh And Anthony Thattil's 'Kerala-Style' Bedroom

The diner-style dining nook is lined with black-and-white photographs from their wedding and a framed copy of their wedding invitation. The couple's love for art and personal touches is evident throughout the house, from the textured grey walls in their Kerala-style bedroom to the outdoor bar counter embedded with personal photographs in clear resin. A small plaque above it reads, “Nobody gets out sober.” Keerthy said, “This view and this vibe are very intoxicating.”

The balcony, with its comfortable seating and abundance of plants, is the heart of the home. It offers breathtaking views of the Kochi skyline. Every corner of the house tells a story of their love and journey together.

The living room has plush grey sofas and a relaxed vibe, with the walls decorated with family photographs. The house also has a private home theatre for family movie nights. Her terrace is large and open, used for yoga, casual photoshoots, and enjoying sunsets. It provides a quiet space away from her busy professional life. The home includes a glass-windowed gym with city views, allowing her to exercise while enjoying the skyline.

Keerthy, who has a reported net worth of Rs 41 crore, also owns several luxury cars, including a BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43, and Volvo S90.

Also Read | Inside Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi's Rs 70 Crore Mumbai Bungalow