Why Irrfan Khan Made Son Babil Travel By Bus, Ferry And Rickshaw Despite Owning Cars

Actor Babil Khan has shared how his late father, Irrfan Khan, made sure he grew up with strong values despite the family's financial comfort. Speaking on filmmaker Farah Khan's vlog, Babil revealed that he travelled to school using public transport even though the family owned several cars.

Babil said his daily commute involved multiple modes of transport, including buses, ferries, and rickshaws, requiring him to change vehicles at least three times before reaching school. He recalled asking his father, "You have so many cars, why can't I go to school in one of them?"

Shedding light on his childhood, Babil said Irrfan encouraged him to stay grounded and live with integrity. He described his father as someone who remained committed to his beliefs without compromise and pursued a wide range of interests throughout his life.

"Baba had interests in many different areas. The way he lived his life, I have never seen anybody stick to their values so courageously and fearlessly. It is rare," he said.

Babil said one of the most important lessons he learned from Irrfan was endurance, particularly the ability to remain strong through life's challenges.

"From Baba, I have learned endurance and, especially, spiritual endurance," he said.

He also credited his mother, writer Sutapa Sikdar, for playing a key role in his upbringing, saying she made sure to be present for important moments in his life whenever Irrfan was away on film shoots.

"Baba used to shoot for eight months a year. Who used to come for my sports day or annual day?" Babil recalled.

He also shared a memory from his Class 11 days when he made a film with his friends and organised a screening. Irrfan was unable to attend because of work commitments, a situation that disappointed both father and son. In his absence, Sutapa attended the event.

Babil said the values instilled by his parents continue to influence both his personal life and career.

"They have helped me without making me feel burdened," he said.

Also Read: Inside Babil Khan's Mumbai Home, Where Mother Sutapa's Designs Meet Irrfan Khan's Memories