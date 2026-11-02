Katrina Kaif Shares The Kajal Hack That's Part Of Her Daily Makeup Routine

Katrina Kaif has a simple makeup trick that can make a noticeable difference to your everyday eye makeup, and all you need are three basic products: kajal, black eyeshadow, and a flat brush. The actor recently shared a beauty tip that she picked up while shooting in London, and it has remained a regular part of her makeup routine ever since.

At a Q and A session in London, celebrating one year of Kay Beauty at Space NK, Katrina recalled learning the technique while filming Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She described the tip as “transformative” and explained how a small change in the way she applies kajal completely changed her everyday eye makeup routine.

"I will tell you something which may sound basic, but for me it was transformative, and I actually learned this tip. It was given to me when I was shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan here in London, and it was the concept of applying your kajal, which we all do, and sure, we all smudge it as well, but taking a flat brush, taking a black eyeshadow powder, whichever one you use, and actually going along the liner over the top of it, which creates this multi-layered, really intense effect. And after that, it became my go-to; I will do that every single day," Katrina Kaif said.

How To Get Katrina Kaif's Intense Kajal Look

The technique is quite easy to follow, even if you are someone who prefers a basic makeup routine. Start by applying your regular kajal along the lash line. Next, take a flat makeup brush and pick up some black powder eyeshadow. Gently run the brush over the kajal line to layer the eyeshadow on top.

The idea is to build up the colour instead of relying on kajal alone. This creates a deeper, more defined finish and gives your eyes an intense look. Layering eyeshadow over kajal may also help reduce fading and smudging, although the staying power can depend on the products you use and your skin type.

Katrina Kaif's Take On Skincare

Katrina once shared her thoughts on keeping skincare routines simple. In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that she enjoys using sheet masks and lightweight serums.

"I love sheet masks and lighter essence-like serums. They absorb easily into the skin and deliver results."

She also spoke about a skincare trend she would like to see less of, particularly the expectation that a product or a combination of products can deliver "a dramatic overnight transformation."

"I think gentle formulas and consistency are far more beneficial in the long term," she shared.

Katrina's approach to both makeup and skincare comes down to finding products and techniques that work for you and sticking to a routine that feels easy to follow.

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