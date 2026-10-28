"Bounce Back? From Where?" Katrina Kaif Shuts Down Bodyshaming Trolls

Katrina Kaif is not the first celebrity to be trolled for her postpartum weight, but she is certainly someone who knows how to shut down unsolicited opinions circulating on the internet.

Unfortunately, society often believes it has the right to comment on a woman's body or skin colour if she does not fit its standards. During a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai, Katrina Kaif's image went viral, with trolls claiming that her career was finished because she had gained weight, seemingly forgetting that she gave birth to her son Vihaan less than a year ago.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, where she appeared as the cover star, she clapped back at a section of social media that had reduced her worth to a two-digit number on the weighing scale.

Katrina Kaif Shuts Down Bodyshaming Trolls

Scoffing at internet users who thought they had the right to comment on her weight, she asked, "Bounce back? From where?"

"I have taken a step ahead towards something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?" the actor said, questioning trolls as she spoke about embracing motherhood.

She also got candid about childbirth and shared, "The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan's face and know that four years of a tumultuous journey for me and Vicky had led to this."

While a section of social media remains obsessed with Katrina Kaif's weight and whether it has affected her career in the entertainment industry, she is enjoying every moment with her son, who will turn one on November 7, as well as spending quality time with her family.

"I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace," she said, shutting down the body-shaming trolls.

Katrina Kaif On Trolls

During a Kay Beauty event in London, Katrina Kaif opened up about how she handles trolling on social media without letting it define her self-worth.

She said, "If we are going to start catering to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself."

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star said that whenever she comes across criticism on social media, she ignores it. "If I let that dictate my actions, I think I would be paralysed with fear, unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life," she added.

She advised women, "You have to be your own biggest cheerleader," adding that a person has to accept themselves for who they are at that moment.

"There are times when you look and feel like the best version of yourself, and there are other times when you are on a journey to get there," the Welcome star said, concluding, "Don't take yourself too seriously. Just have fun with it."

Also Read | After Building Rs 350-Crore Beauty Brand, Katrina Kaif Shares Money Advice For Women

