Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Family Starts Every Morning With Hanuman Chalisa Since Raha's Birth

Ahead of the theatrical release of Ramayana Part 1, Ranbir Kapoor will appear on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati for Diwali special episodes. The actor will be joined by his co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey on the quiz-based reality show. In a newly released promo, Ranbir revealed that a devotional practice has become a regular part of his family's daily routine since the birth of his daughter, Raha.

Speaking to Amitabh Bachchan, the actor shared that the family begins each morning by listening to the Hanuman Chalisa in Bachchan's voice.

Recalling the ritual, Ranbir said, "Jabse meri beti Raha paida hui hai, aisa koi din nahi guzra hai jahan hum subah aapke gaaye hue Hanuman Chalisa se shuru.." (Ever since my daughter Raha was born, there hasn't been a single day when we haven't started our morning with the Hanuman Chalisa sung by you).

Amitabh appeared moved by the sentiment and responded, "Wah, kya baat hai.."

The promo also gave a glimpse into Ranbir's personal life, with the actor opening up about his relationship with his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir spoke about the values that have helped build a strong foundation for their relationship.

Sharing his thoughts on love and marriage, the actor said, "I think the root of our relationship is friendship. I have always believed that love unites a relationship. Faith makes a relationship strong. And respect maintains a relationship. And I think these are the important foundations in a relationship."

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, later that year. They delighted fans in December 2023 when they revealed their daughter's face to the public during a Christmas celebration.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi Celebrates Indian Elegance In A Pink Saree At Ramayana Premiere In Los Angeles