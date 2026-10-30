Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth In A Red Masaba Gupta Ensemble

From festivals to red carpets, Priyanka Chopra never fails to serve looks worthy of the fashion books. The actor celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Los Angeles, California.

Sharing the heartwarming pictures, she wrote, "He came home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to MM and I.. he made sure the tour was set up to be home for Karwachauth... No one (is) like my guy... May a love like this find you all... Happy Karwachauth."

But what stole the spotlight was her stunning ensemble by Masaba Gupta.

Priyanka Chopra Opts For A Red Masaba Gupta Ensemble For Karwa Chauth

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra's pictures on Instagram, Masaba Gupta wrote, "You are the best. And you all look fabulous. Thank you for wearing my work so beautifully."

The 44-year-old actor kept it chic and comfortable in a red suit featuring a halter-neck kurta with peplum details at the hem. It featured intricate gold embroidery. She paired it with matching sharara pants and a red dupatta with embroidered motifs throughout.

The Sky Is Pink star accessorised the look with a studded three-layer necklace, red bangles, matching earrings, a hathphool, and a wristwatch. She initially tied her hair in a bun but later wore it centre-parted and straight for the pictures.

For makeup, Priyanka sported red sindoor, red lipstick, a hint of blush on her cheeks, high-definition mascara, and a red bindi, tying the whole look together.

Her daughter, Malti, also wore a creation by Masaba Gupta. She was twinning with her mother in red. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white kurta set.

Nick Jonas Admires Priyanka Chopra As A Mother To Malti

Priyanka Chopra recently featured on Hey Jonas podcast. She opened up about how motherhood has changed her.

"You have so much more to give than you give yourself credit for. I thought I could not function without those 8 hours of sleep, but today we are awake almost every one and a half hours, and we are functioning well; we are okay. Because she was not feeling well. To many, you are capable because you love this thing so much more than anything ever before," she shared.

Praising her as a mother to Malti, Nick Jonas said, "To speak to the mother that you are, you are so soft and patient in the way you communicate with our daughter. I think often we get in our own way. The way you engage takes all the importance and becomes the only thing. I admire that about you."

He added that no matter how tired Priyanka is, she is often the last one to go to bed. "Despite doing so much work, and travelling the world and doing all these incredible things. When you get home, you are a present, mother, partner and a friend," he added.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

The actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

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